Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Makes New $394,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 116,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,905. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

