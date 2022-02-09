Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. 100,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.