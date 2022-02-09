Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 64,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 107,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

