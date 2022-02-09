Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.
Shares of ERC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $14.07.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
