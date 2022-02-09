Weitz Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in MarketAxess by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.20. 3,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,385. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.25.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.