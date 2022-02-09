Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock worth $3,983,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

