Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

