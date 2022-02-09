Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.