Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

NYSE LH opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $223.36 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

