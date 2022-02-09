Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

