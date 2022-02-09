Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 6,591 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

