Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $369.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.67.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.16. 266,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,103. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average of $363.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

