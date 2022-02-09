Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $369.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.67.
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.16. 266,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,103. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average of $363.68.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waters (WAT)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.