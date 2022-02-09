Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

