Wanchain Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $89.98 million and $3.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00199566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00390469 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.