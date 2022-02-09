W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $26.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $482.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.