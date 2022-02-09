W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

