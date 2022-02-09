Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489,749 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Ameren worth $54,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ameren by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

