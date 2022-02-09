Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 90,294 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Encompass Health worth $30,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

