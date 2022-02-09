Voya Investment Management LLC Has $47.72 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $47,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,999. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

