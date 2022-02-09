Voya Investment Management LLC Has $34.47 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $34,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

