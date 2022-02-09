Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 105,677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,677 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.