Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

