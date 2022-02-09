Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NYSE VSTO opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

