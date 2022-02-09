Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 9,594 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.