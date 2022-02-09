Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

