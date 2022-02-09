Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,373,000.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANAB opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.14 million, a PE ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

