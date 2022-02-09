Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $258,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

KPTI stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.