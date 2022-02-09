Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.70

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 218.70 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 217.90 ($2.95), with a volume of 9502933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.70 ($2.75).

VMUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.11).

The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.23), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,667.95).

About Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

