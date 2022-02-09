Viking Global Investors LP Sells 922,992 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 922,992 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.28% of ServiceNow worth $348,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $15.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.53. 45,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,574. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,447,847. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

