Viking Global Investors LP Sells 271,309 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 271,309 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $666,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 32,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 149.5% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 202,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $7.83 on Wednesday, reaching $3,236.10. The stock had a trading volume of 146,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,247.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,352.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

