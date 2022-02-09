Viking Global Investors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,742,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. FIGS makes up approximately 1.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.09% of FIGS worth $547,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 82,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,868. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

