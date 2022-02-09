Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.84. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 367 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

