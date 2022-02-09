Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VERI. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

