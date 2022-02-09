Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,640 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

