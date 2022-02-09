Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $211.36 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.62 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

