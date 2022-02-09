Veritable L.P. Has $4.62 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,121 shares of company stock valued at $40,154,785 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

