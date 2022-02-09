Veritable L.P. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

