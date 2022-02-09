Veritable L.P. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 36.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $231.77 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

