Veritable L.P. Buys 88 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

NYSE:SYK opened at $255.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

