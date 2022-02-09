Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

