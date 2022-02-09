Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 36,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,534. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

