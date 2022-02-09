Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.28.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

