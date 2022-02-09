Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,814,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

