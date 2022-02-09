Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

VREX traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 284,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,919. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Varex Imaging worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.