Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.97 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 284,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

