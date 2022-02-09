Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 61,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,962,617 shares.The stock last traded at $60.24 and had previously closed at $60.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

