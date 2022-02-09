Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 61,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,962,617 shares.The stock last traded at $60.24 and had previously closed at $60.20.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
