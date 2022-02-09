Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,547. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

