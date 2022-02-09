Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Cut by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,233,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. 59,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,625. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63.

