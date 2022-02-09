Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 731,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,210,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.72. 42,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

