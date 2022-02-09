VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 380,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

